Take a Moment in Sask Parks: May 29 - June 12

CANADA, May 29 - Released on May 29, 2024

Saskatchewan's Provincial Parks are pleased to welcome back visitors for another amazing summer that includes camping, glamping, hiking and fun at the lake. There are also exciting events and programming to fill visitors' days with fun, laughter and joy in the great outdoors.

Take a moment to join in the fun and experience nature to the fullest. Here are a few special events occurring over the next two weeks, all are free with a valid Park Entry Permit:

Back in the Boreal

June 1, Meadow Lake Provincial Park

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Experience the stunning beauty of Meadow Lake Provincial Park at Back in the Boreal, Saskatchewan's premier backcountry hiking destination, on National Trails Day.

Visitors are invited to join Park Interpreters for a day of exploration and learning, beginning with an educational session led by local trail experts, Park Interpreters, Conservation Officers and Search and Rescuers who will share insider tips, tricks and fascinating facts about the Boreal Trail. Participants will then enjoy an interpretive hike on a section of the Boreal Trail, where experienced guides will teach backcountry skills and share insights about the park's unique flora and fauna. A meal prepared by Flotten Lake Adventure Resort will follow the day's activities.

This event is suitable for ages 12+ and is free with a valid Park Entry Permit.

Learn more and register for the event.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Graze Fest

June 15, Condie Nature Refuge

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fifty sheep are taking a bite out of invasive species at Condie Nature Refuge. These cute and hungry sheep will help protect the ecosystem by chomping down on invasive Kentucky bluegrass, and smooth bromegrass.

Visitors are invited to join Park Interpreters on June 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. as they share information about the visiting sheep and invasive species in the area. While witnessing the sheep at work, visitors can participate in sheep-tastic activities, discover the diverse plants, insects and birds that call Condie home, and more.

Learn more and register.

There are many other things to do and see in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Visit Sask Parks Event Calendar to find all events and programs.

Take a moment to explore Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. To book your campsite, visit the Sask Parks Reservation page.

-30-

For more information, contact: