Sask DLC Supporting Education Sector and Families Through Online Resource Bank

CANADA, May 29 - Released on May 29, 2024

Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask DLC) is supporting teachers, school divisions, parents, students and community members through an online Resource Bank. It is a free, open-access collection of more than 17,000 Kindergarten to Grade 12 resources that are all teacher-vetted and linked to Saskatchewan curriculum. The Resource Bank can be accessed at https://resourcebank.ca/.

"In addition to offering students a wealth of online learning courses to Saskatchewan students, Sask DLC also offers provincial supports for all school divisions, teachers and families," Minister Responsible for Sask DLC Jeremy Cockrill said. "The Resource Bank is an incredible site that allows teachers to access tried and true resources, such as videos, lesson plans and so much more to support all students in the province."

Some of the new resources currently being worked on will support the new Financial Literacy 10 course that will be available as a new graduation requirement for students starting this fall. Sask DLC has a team of experienced educators who are curating some of the best resources to support teachers in creating meaningful activities for students. Sask DLC will also share the assets of their new online Financial Literacy 10 course, so that any teacher in the province can use in full or in part, as they see fit.

"Teachers will feel supported knowing that the Saskatoon Industry Education Council's Sask Money program and the Resource Bank provide reliable options for content that will help students succeed in meeting learning outcomes across the province," Saskatoon Industry Education Council Coordinator of Learning and Engagement Aaron Adair said.

The Resource Bank is easily searchable by keyword, topic, grade level or curricular outcomes. Sask DLC also works with many partner organizations such as Agriculture in the Classroom, chatterhigh, National Film Board, Sask Money, Let's Talk Science and Dyslexia Canada to provide quality resources that are relevant to our local context.

"The Resource Bank is a great opportunity to work collaboratively with other school divisions and our partners to ensure Saskatchewan teachers, parents and students have access to the best resources to meet their needs," Sask DLC CEO Darren Gasper said. "As a parent myself, it is great to be able to find a vetted video that can support me when I am working with my own daughters with their senior math problems at home."

Sask DLC will be bringing together school division staff from around the province to collaborate on creating a collection of resources to support the growing needs of English as an Additional Language teachers and students. More than 900 French resources were also recently added thanks to the collaboration of a team of teachers representing divisions from around the province.

School divisions are also able to have their own area of the site to endorse and store resources that meet their local needs, at no cost to the division.

Sask DLC's Resource Bank builds upon the work Sun West School Division did to create the Resource Bank which was part of what the province purchased from the division in the creation of Sask DLC as the provincial online learning provider.

Tutorial videos are available to teachers and other users to support them in maximizing the functionality of the Resource Bank.

-30-

For more information, contact: