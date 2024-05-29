Rubber group reveals development targets for 2024

VIETNAM, May 29 - HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Rubber Group (VRG) is aiming for a revenue of nearly VNĐ25 trillion (US$1.02 billion) and profit after tax of VNĐ3.44 trillion this year, a year-on-year increase of 1.2 per cent and 2 per cent respectively.

To achieve these targets, the group's leadership has proposed solutions for key tasks.

VRG has directed its member units to focus all of their resources on investing and disbursing funds for major projects.

The group plans to implement legal procedures and investments in industrial parks and cluster projects that have been approved and are also seeking approval for a total area of ​​2,921ha from 2021 to 2025.

In addition, VRG will continue to work with relevant authorities to develop an additional 16,592ha in the provinces of Tây Ninh, Bình Dương, Đồng Nai and Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu.

Of these projects, the group already owns 10,997ha and other units will invest in 5,615ha.

As for its business prospects over the next few years, the group's main growth driver -- in addition to industrial park real estate -- is also rubber.

VRG has just released documents for the 2024 annual general meeting of shareholders, which is scheduled for June 17. — VNS