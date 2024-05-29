Government Of Saskatchewan And Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments Mark The Next Step Toward A New Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre

CANADA, May 30 - Released on May 29, 2024

A new Urgent Care Centre (UCC) is one step closer in Saskatoon, with the signing of an interim project development agreement between the Government of Saskatchewan and Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments (ACD).

"The Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre is a vital part of our government's commitment to delivering health care services that meet the needs of the community," Premier Scott Moe said. "This unique partnership with Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments is enabling us to do that in a way that also looks to ensure future economic benefits for First Nations."

When complete, the UCC will provide enhanced access to quality patient care for Saskatoon residents with an illness or injury that requires urgent attention. The UCC will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will be located at the former Pleasant Hill School site at 215 Avenue S South. The close proximity to St. Paul's Hospital will help to mitigate some of the capacity pressures in the emergency department at St. Paul's Hospital.

“We are grateful for the continued collaboration with our partners at Ahtahkakoop on this innovative Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre project,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “We want to have the right patient in front of the right health care provider at the right time, and this will help patients who require care that can’t wait until the next day but also may not necessarily need to be in an emergency department. It will also include intake for mental health and addictions patients as well.”

Design work for the new facility is underway, and today's agreement will support the partners to finalize the design and prepare for construction. All land required for the project has been purchased by the province, including additional properties adjacent to the former school to improve site access and create parking.

Work is already underway for the abatement of hazardous building materials and demolition of the additional properties, located south of the school site. The work will also include final backfill and grading of the properties and is expected to be completed by the end of May.

"As Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement, I am deeply honored to witness the significant milestone we have achieved today in partnership with Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Terry Jenson said. "Together, we are not just constructing a building; we are building bridges of collaboration, understanding and shared purpose. This moment symbolizes our collective commitment to ensuring that every citizen in Saskatchewan has access to the health care they deserve."

Construction is anticipated to begin in fall of 2024. Once complete, the UCC will be operated by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) under a long-term lease with ACD.

"We are excited to provide residents from Saskatoon and the surrounding area with enhanced access to the right care, in the right place through the Saskatoon Urgent Care Centre project," Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Andrew Will said. "I would like to thank our partners from the Government of Saskatchewan and Ahtahkakoop Cree Developments for their continued commitment to advancing this important and innovative project."

ACD will retain the former Pleasant Hill School building and will incorporate it into their future development plans.

"We are committed to improving the health and wellbeing of our community and the wider community of Saskatoon and area," Chief Larry Ahenakew said. "The Urgent Care Centre is a vital resource that will provide accessible and high-quality health care services to those in need. The Urgent Care Centre also provides training, employment and economic benefits for First Nations."

The Saskatoon UCC is one of two centres announced as part of the government's $7.5 billion capital plan. Construction is complete on the Regina UCC with opening planned for Summer 2024.

