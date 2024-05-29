Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft of Trailer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 24A4004144

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: May 29, 2024, at approximately 0955 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 302 in Newbury

VIOLATION: Grand Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                               

 

VICTIM: Ann Wheeler

AGE: 80

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT

 

On May 29, 2024, at approximately 0955 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a theft of a trailer on VT Route 302 in Newbury. The trailer, an aluminum 10ft 2015 Carry-On trailer, was discovered missing by the owner. The exact date and time of the theft is unknown at this time.

 

A picture resembling the trailer has been attached to this press release. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Rodzel @ 802-222-4680. Anonymous tips can also be made to the State Police Website, see link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

