St. Johnsbury Barracks / Theft of Trailer
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4004144
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: May 29, 2024, at approximately 0955 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 302 in Newbury
VIOLATION: Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Ann Wheeler
AGE: 80
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 29, 2024, at approximately 0955 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a theft of a trailer on VT Route 302 in Newbury. The trailer, an aluminum 10ft 2015 Carry-On trailer, was discovered missing by the owner. The exact date and time of the theft is unknown at this time.
A picture resembling the trailer has been attached to this press release. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Rodzel @ 802-222-4680. Anonymous tips can also be made to the State Police Website, see link: https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit