Expandable, LLC selects Greenville County to establish first North American operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Expandable, LLC (Expandable), a supplier of expandable, movable spaces, today announced it selected Greenville County to establish the company’s first North American operation. The $3 million investment will create 10 new jobs.

Based in the Netherlands, Expandable designs multifunctional and customizable expandable, movable spaces. The company’s expandable trailers and pods are used in a variety of applications from small events to large exhibitions.

The 40,000-square-foot facility, located at 7120 Augusta Road in Piedmont, serves as a showroom, warehouse, and the company’s head office for North American sales and service.

Operations are already online. Individuals interested in joining the Expandable team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“Greenville, S.C. was the perfect location for our first foreign expansion. The North American market has been an important growth area for us over the past few years, so we needed to establish a local presence. With its strategic location, infrastructure and available talent pool, this is the place where we wanted to be.” -Expandable, LLC Managing Director Sander Scholten

“South Carolina has the resources in place to attract companies from across the globe and today’s announcement is further proof. We are proud Expandable, LLC chose Greenville County for its first North American operation and congratulate the company on its success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to Expandable, LLC on establishing its first North American operation right here in South Carolina. We are grateful for the company’s investment in Greenville County and look forward to many years of success.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Expandable, LLC is a true complement to the state and county’s innovative technology. Greenville County is excited to add them to our collaborative and ingenious ecosystem. Greenville County looks forward to their unparalleled growth and accomplishments.” -Greenville County Council Chairman Dan Tripp

“We proudly welcome Expandable, LLC, a Dutch company known for its innovative technology, to the Upstate’s international business community. Their choice to establish a presence in Upstate S.C. underscores our region’s appeal as a prime location for European companies looking to lay a foundation for growth in the U.S.” -Upstate SC Alliance President and CEO John Lummus

FIVE FAST FACTS