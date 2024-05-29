Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,669 in the last 365 days.

F&G 125th Anniversary Celebration and Youth Outdoor Skills Day a big success

Idaho Fish and Game's Upper Snake Region held their annual Youth Outdoor Skills Day at Beaver Dick Park this May with support from local sporting groups and businesses. The theme of this year's event was "Together, we conserve Idaho's wild" in conjunction with Fish and Game's 125th Anniversary Celebration. Over 500 community members were in attendance for a day filled with free activities, food and fun. Check out all of the fun activities these families were able to enjoy thanks to our volunteers, sponsors and conservation partners. Mark your calendars for the second week of May so you can come down and experience some of the many opportunities Idaho has to offer. 

You just read:

F&G 125th Anniversary Celebration and Youth Outdoor Skills Day a big success

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more