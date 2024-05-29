F&G 125th Anniversary Celebration and Youth Outdoor Skills Day a big success

Idaho Fish and Game's Upper Snake Region held their annual Youth Outdoor Skills Day at Beaver Dick Park this May with support from local sporting groups and businesses. The theme of this year's event was "Together, we conserve Idaho's wild" in conjunction with Fish and Game's 125th Anniversary Celebration. Over 500 community members were in attendance for a day filled with free activities, food and fun. Check out all of the fun activities these families were able to enjoy thanks to our volunteers, sponsors and conservation partners. Mark your calendars for the second week of May so you can come down and experience some of the many opportunities Idaho has to offer.