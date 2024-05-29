Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,815 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,667 in the last 365 days.

Former Rankin County Tax Collector Clerk Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

Former Rankin County Tax Collector Clerk Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

May 29, 2024

JACKSON, Miss. – Today State Auditor Shad White announced that Brittney Phillips, a former clerk at the Rankin County Tax Collector’s Office, has pleaded guilty to embezzlement. Phillips was arrested in November of 2023.

Phillips is guilty of embezzling cash from the Rankin County Tax Collector’s Office by not registering car tags and taking the cash payments. Phillips was served with a $36,583.47 demand at the time of her arrest.

“I’m grateful for the work of the Rankin County Tax Collector for turning this case over, the investigators, and the prosecutors who worked together to bring this case to a close,” said State Auditor Shad White. “By working together with other offices, my team has recovered more money for the taxpayers in the last five years than any other five-year period.”

Phillips was prosecuted by the Rankin County District Attorney’s Office. Phillips was sentenced to 10 years, six years suspended, four years to serve and five years of supervised probation.

A $50,000 surety bond covered Phillips’ employment at the Rankin County Tax Collector’s Office. Surety bonds are similar to insurance designed to protect taxpayers from corruption.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-(800)-321-1275 during normal business hours.

You just read:

Former Rankin County Tax Collector Clerk Pleads Guilty to Embezzlement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more