MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 5/29/2024

May 29, 2024

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack “T” Leonardtown

23200 Leonard Hall Drive

Leonardtown, MD 20650

301-475-8955 Main

301-475-2948 Fax

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 29, 2024

On 5/22/2024, Sr Trooper Oyler responded to an address on Bayside Road, Leonardtown, MD for the report of an assault. While on scene assisting with the assault investigation, Carol Marie Thompson, 36 of Leonardtown, MD became disorderly and failed to comply with orders given by Troopers on scene. During her arrest, Thompson assaulted Troopers and Deputies on scene. Thompson was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Disturb The Peace/Disorderly, Failure to Obey a Reasonable/Lawful Order, Trespass: Private Property, and Second Degree Assault x2.

On 5/25/2024, TFC Piscopo-Bann responded to the Target, located at 45155 Worth Avenue, California, MD for the report of a theft. Investigation revealed that Carlos Isaisas Hernandez-Ticas, 21 of Lexington Park, MD, who initially provided a false name, stole approximately $300 worth of goods. A search incident to arrest revealed suspected Crack Cocaine and associated paraphernalia. Hernandez-Ticas was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis, Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia, Theft: $100 to Under $1,500 and Fraud: Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution.

On 5/25/2024, Tpr Lewis conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Westbury Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Michael Christopher Chase, 32 of Lexington Park, MD, initially provided a false name. Investigation revealed that Chase had an active warrant through the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack. Chase was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Fraud: Person’s Identity to Avoid Prosecution. He was also served his warrant.

On 5/25/2024, TFC Black conducted a traffic stop on Great Mills Road at South Shangri La Drive, Lexington Park, MD. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Bridgit Claire Brooks, 29 of Lexington Park, MD, suspected Cocaine was observed. A search of the vehicle revealed suspected Oxycodone, belonging to the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Theresa Lynn Haus Keefer, 53 of Lusby, MD. Brooks was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia. Keefer was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia on criminal citations.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 5/23/2024, Francis Joseph Carter III, 58 of Gwynn Oak, MD was arrested by Tpr Lewis

On 5/23/2024, Blake Allen Stump, 21 of Hollywood, MD was arrested by TFC Black

On 5/26/2024, Cesar Alexandro Duarte, 29 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Piscopo-Bann

On 5/26/2024, Zuriel Hernandez Andrade, 32 of No Fixed Address, was arrested by Tpr Lewis

On 5/26/2024, Francisco Antonio Rodriguez-Guillen, 26 of No Fixed Address, was arrested by TFC Black

On 5/27/2024, Jaquan Ronald Kelley, 26 of Lusby, MD was arrested by Tpr Kelsey

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 5/24/2024, Auntonio Rondale Banks, 37 of Washington, DC was arrested by Tpr Lewis for Violation of Probation: Armed Robbery

On 5/25/2024, Tyanna Ikeista Ford, 35 of Valley Lee, MD was arrested by TFC Baden for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 5/5/2024, Michael Christopher Chase, 32 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Lewis for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 5/27/2024, Amber Nicole Vera, 28 of Lusby, MD was arrested by TFC Baden for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 5/27/2024, Stephen Paul Leresche, 67 of Leonardtown, MD was arrested by TFC Engleman for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 5/28/2024, Kelly Anne Martone, 33 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Ruel for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 5/28/2024, Alicia Dena Bush, 30 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by TFC Baden for FTA: Driving while impaired by alcohol

On 5/28/2024, Jonathan Duane Holton, 39 of Waldorf, MD was arrested by Tpr Hersh for FTA: Driving without a required license

All persons charged with a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

