NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Sandi Clemens to the Third District Juvenile Court

NEWS RELEASE

May 29, 2024

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Sandi Clemens to the Third District Juvenile Court

SALT LAKE CITY (May 29, 2024) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Sandi Clemens to serve as a juvenile court judge in the Third District. If confirmed, Clemens will fill the vacancy left by Judge Elizabeth A. Lindsley’s retirement. Judicial appointments are subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“I am thankful Sandi is willing to serve the people of Utah in this new role,” Gov. Cox said. “Her extensive experience working on child welfare cases will serve families of the Third District well and I look forward to her confirmation.”

Clemens has been an assistant attorney general in the Utah Attorney General’s Office since November 2012 and served as the Section Director for the Salt Lake Child Protection Unit from March 2020 until July 2021. She has a bachelor’s degree from Weber State University and a juris doctorate from the S.J. Quinney College of Law, where she was awarded the David T. Lewis Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Clinical Program as well as a Pro Bono Initiative Volunteer Certificate.

“I am honored and humbled to have been selected by Gov. Cox to serve as a Juvenile Court Judge in the Third District,” Clemens said. “I am grateful for the trust he has placed in me. I am deeply invested in the juvenile court system and its focus on assisting youth and families. If I am confirmed, I will be committed to serving the community with integrity, fairness, and courage. I look forward to this new role.”

