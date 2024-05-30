Submit Release
Modigent Marks National Safety Month with Enhanced Safety Protocols and Behavioral Training Initiatives

This month, we’re intensifying our efforts to instill a mindset where safety is the first thought. By understanding the root causes of incidents, we’re better positioned to prevent them...”
— Tim Clemente, Modigent Director of Enterprise Safety
PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In observance of National Safety Month, Modigent, a leader in infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions, today unveiled new enhancements to its safety initiatives. The announcement underscores Modigent’s commitment to creating a safer workplace through innovative, behavior-based safety training.

CEO Dan Bueschel emphasized the strategic importance of these initiatives: “Safety is a core component of our operational philosophy. This National Safety Month, we’re highlighting our proactive steps to empower every employee to recognize critical safety moments and make safer decisions. It’s about embedding safety in every action and every step across our operations.”

Modigent’s Director of Enterprise Safety, Tim Clemente, elaborated on the behavioral focus of the safety program: “Our approach to safety starts with transforming behavior. This month, we’re intensifying our efforts to instill a mindset where safety is the first thought. By understanding the root causes of incidents, we’re better positioned to prevent them, which is a crucial aspect of our safety strategy.”

Modigent’s enhanced safety measures include:

• Behavior-Based Safety Training: Focused on individual accountability, this training encourages employees to actively participate in safety practices.

• Comprehensive Incident Review: An in-depth protocol ensures all levels of the organization engage in learning and prevention after any reportable incident.

• Technological Enhancements: Including pilot programs for hybrid EVs to reduce carbon emissions and improve overall safety standards.

As the company observes National Safety Month, these initiatives represent Modigent’s ongoing commitment to not just maintain, but continuously improve workplace safety standards.

About Modigent:
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent, LLC is at the forefront of next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions across America. Known for its commitment to excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Modigent continues to drive innovation and growth. For more information, visit www.modigent.com.

