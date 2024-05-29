Military advisors from Germany and the United Kingdom visit OSCE-supported Regional Explosive Hazards Training Center

On 21 and 22 May 2024, two military advisors from the Permanent Mission of the Federal Republic of Germany to the OSCE in Vienna, the United Kingdom Delegation to the OSCE in Vienna, and one representative from the OSCE Conflict Prevention Center’s Forum for Security Co-operation Support Unit (CPC/FSC SU) visited the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe (POiD) and OSCE-supported Regional Explosive Hazards Training Center (REHTC).

Their visit included a comprehensive briefing on the Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) and Stockpiles of Conventional Ammunition (SCA) projects, followed by a deep dive into the OSCE POiD’s Integrated Co-operation on Explosive Hazards (ICExH) program. This provided a platform for discussion and further collaboration between the OSCE and the respective delegations to the OSCE.

On the second day, the distinguished guests travelled to the REHTC training grounds for a firsthand look at operations and the center’s capabilities. They received briefings from REHTC and the United States Army Central (USARCENT) representatives on current developments and needs at the demo range and training center. This was followed by a visit to the demo range and training center, showcasing the latest equipment, training methodologies, and practical demonstration of long-range and short-range reconnaissance, X-ray detection equipment, and “hook-and-line” and “tape-and-line” remote techniques.

This visit also provided hands-on experience for the esteemed guests who were themselves engaged in two practical exercises on the use of tape, rope, hooks and wrench to safely remove the ordinance and pull out the fuse of the ordinance from the distance.

This visit served as a valuable opportunity to strengthen partnerships and collaboration in addressing threats of explosive hazards and promote know-how in explosive hazard reduction and response.

This collaborative approach strengthens regional security and enables nations to work together towards a safer future, thereby fulfilling the OSCE’s commitment to a co-operative and comprehensive security model.