Lithium-Ion Battery Fire Injures Five in Chelsea 

CHELSEA — A lithium-ion battery from an electric scooter exploded in a Chelsea apartment this weekend, causing a fire that injured five people, Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine said today.

“Lithium-ion batteries power many of the devices we use every day,” said Chief Quatieri. “It’s important to use, charge, and store them according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Always use the original charging equipment, disconnect it when the device is fully charged, and protect it from damage or abuse. If you use an e-bike or electric scooter, store it outside if possible. If you must store it indoors, keep it clear of doors, windows, and other escape routes.”

The Chelsea Fire Department responded to 32 Carmel St. following reports of a fire at about 12:40 am on May 25. On arrival, firefighters observed smoke and flames on the first floor in the rear of the building. They made entry and quickly knocked down the fire before it spread further. All occupants of the three-story, four-unit dwelling escaped, but four were transported for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

The origin and cause of the fire were investigated by the Chelsea Fire Department and State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. Based on an examination of the scene and witness interviews, they determined that a lithium-ion battery intended for an electric scooter had been left charging for several hours, caught fire, and exploded.

“The high energy density of lithium-ion batteries means they pack a lot of power into a small device,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Overcharging, overheating, and physical damage can cause them to fail rapidly and violently, like this one did. Fortunately, the residents were awake and aware of the danger. A few hours later and this could have been a very different story.”

When choosing devices powered by lithium-ion batteries, fire officials and safety experts recommend selecting products that are listed by a nationally recognized testing laboratory like UL or Intertek/ETL. Stop using the device right away if you observe swelling or punctures, hear hissing or popping sounds, or notice that it’s giving off unusual heat or odor.

For more information on lithium-ion battery safety, visit the Department of Fire Services’ website or Take C.H.A.R.G.E. of Battery Safety.

