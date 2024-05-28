Smoking Materials Most Likely Cause of Woburn Three-Alarm Fire 

WOBURN — A three-alarm fire that displaced three families on Richmond Park most likely started with smoking materials, said Woburn Fire Chief Donald C. Kenton, Woburn Police Chief Robert F. Rufo, Jr, and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine.

“Smoking materials are the leading cause of fatal fires in Massachusetts and the nation,” said Chief Kenton. “A fire like this one, in the early morning hours while occupants were sleeping, could easily have turned tragic. I want to thank our Woburn firefighters and mutual aid partners for their decisive action to protect the residents and nearby homes.”

The Woburn Fire Department responded to 1 Richmond Park following multiple 9-1-1 calls at about 3:45 on Sunday morning. Firefighters observed heavy fire on arrival and quickly struck a second alarm, followed by a third. One child escaped through a window and firefighters rescued a second over a ground ladder; both were transported to Boston for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 45 minutes. All residents of the building were displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross of Massachusetts.

The origin and cause of the fire were investigated by the Woburn Fire Department, Woburn Police Department, and State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. They collectively determined that the fire began on an enclosed porch near the left rear of the second floor, then spread to the third floor and roof. While fire damage prevented a thorough examination of that area, investigators believe the most probable cause was the improper disposal of smoking materials. There was no evidence that the fire was intentionally set.

“Smoking materials have contributed to at least four fire deaths in Massachusetts so far this year,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “If you still smoke, or if you have guests who do, always use a heavy ashtray to fully extinguish cigarettes and other materials. Be sure to put it out, all the way, every time.”

