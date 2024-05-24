Fatal Fire Under Investigation in Braintree 

BRAINTREE — A fire in a Braintree apartment claimed one person’s life and displaced about 25 others, said Acting Braintree Fire Chief Fire Frederick Viola, Braintree Police Chief Tim Cohoon, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine, and Norfolk County District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

The Braintree Fire Department responded to the area of 26 McCusker Drive following 9-1-1 calls and an alarm activation at 10:24 last night. Firefighters observed light smoke on arrival and made entry to a first-floor apartment, where they found heavy smoke and flames. They located one adult, the sole resident of the apartment, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. The cause and manner of that person’s death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the unit of origin. Other occupants of the building are being assisted by the apartment building’s management company and the Red Cross of Massachusetts.

The origin and cause of the fire are being investigated by the Braintree Fire Department, Braintree Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Norfolk County District Attorney. They are assisted by the Department of Fire Services’ Code Compliance & Enforcement Unit.

Investigators believe the fire started in the bedroom. While the exact cause has not yet been determined, the fire does not appear suspicious.

