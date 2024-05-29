Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,798 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,761 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Seeks Public Assistance In Investigation Of Fatal Crash In Montgomery County

Maryland State Police News Release

(CLARKSBURG, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance as it continues to investigate a fatal crash that occurred earlier this month in Montgomery County.

At approximately 10:10 a.m. on May 13, troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to southbound Interstate 270 at Route 109 for a report of a crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a dump truck and a 2019 Ford Transit were involved in a crash. The dump truck, driven by Rodney Lee Gibson, 54, of Frederick, Maryland, subsequently struck a bridge abutment and overturned into a ravine.

Gibson was pronounced deceased at the scene by Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service personnel. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division are assisting with the investigation. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures. Montgomery County Police and HAZMAT units also responded to the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash and/or have dashcam video of the incident are asked to contact Master Trooper Jeremy Hite at jeremy.hite@maryland.gov.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Seeks Public Assistance In Investigation Of Fatal Crash In Montgomery County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more