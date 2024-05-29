Maryland State Police Seeks Public Assistance In Investigation Of Fatal Crash In Montgomery County

May 29, 2024

(CLARKSBURG, MD) – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance as it continues to investigate a fatal crash that occurred earlier this month in Montgomery County.

At approximately 10:10 a.m. on May 13, troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to southbound Interstate 270 at Route 109 for a report of a crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a dump truck and a 2019 Ford Transit were involved in a crash. The dump truck, driven by Rodney Lee Gibson, 54, of Frederick, Maryland, subsequently struck a bridge abutment and overturned into a ravine.

Gibson was pronounced deceased at the scene by Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service personnel. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division are assisting with the investigation. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures. Montgomery County Police and HAZMAT units also responded to the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash and/or have dashcam video of the incident are asked to contact Master Trooper Jeremy Hite at jeremy.hite@maryland.gov.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov