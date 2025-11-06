Police Announce Suspect Charged In 2024 Road Rage Homicide: Information Sought In Two Others With $60,000 Offered In Rewards

November 6, 2025

(COLLEGE PARK, MD) – Maryland State Police Homicide Unit charged a Prince George’s County man with the murder of Nyah Hairston, a 20-year-old woman shot while driving on the Capital Beltway last year. Investigators continue to seek information in the road-rage deaths of Charles Marks and Delonte Hicks.

The accused is identified as Dominec Proctor, 28 of Glenn Dale, Maryland. Proctor is charged with first-degree murder. He is currently being held without bond in Virginia on unrelated charges.

Shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2024, troopers from Forestville Barrack responded to the report of a vehicle off the roadway in the area of southbound I-495 prior to Landover Road. When troopers arrived, a gray Nissan Versa was located in a ditch with the driver, later identified as Nyah, in the driver’s seat. Nyah was unresponsive.

Troopers were forced to break the window to make entry and extract Nyah from the vehicle. EMS responders rendered aid to Nyah on the scene and transported her to the University of Maryland Capital Region Trauma Center where she was later pronounced deceased.

Information gleaned through the investigation led investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit to the suspected shooter, identified as Proctor. State Police obtained an arrest warrant and charged Proctor with Nyah’s death. Maryland State Police investigators were assisted by the FBI Baltimore Field Office’s Cross Border Violent Crime Task Force, Metropolitan Police Department, Office of the State’s Attorney in Prince George’s County and other law enforcement agencies.

The case of Nyah Hairston is the third road-rage murder investigated by the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit since 2022. Police continue to investigate the two fatal road rage shootings that resulted in the deaths of Charlie Marks and Delonte Hicks. Police urge the public to step forward with any information that may lead to an arrest in these cases to become eligible for up to $60,000 total in reward money.

On Sunday, January 30, 2022, Charles Harrison Marks, IV, 42, of Pasadena, Maryland was the victim of a fatal shooting on I-95 in Howard County. Marks was the driver of a white cargo van (pictured below) traveling northbound on I-95 in the area of Route 100 at 3:40 p.m. when the incident occurred.

On March 19, 2022, Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C. was shot while driving a tow truck in Prince George’s County. Hicks was traveling on eastbound Route 50 at Route 410/Veterans Parkway. At approximately 4:45 p.m. police believe Hicks was exchanging words with the driver of a Hyundai Sonata (pictured below) when he pulled out a weapon and fired into the vehicle, striking Hicks. The gunman continued eastbound on Route 50.

In partnership with the FBI, the Maryland State Police announce a total reward of $60,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for both Delonte Hicks and Charles Marks. A reward of $30,000 is offered for each case. All callers can remain anonymous. Contact police at 202-953-1903.

