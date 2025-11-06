Submit Release
Death Investigation Underway In Frederick

Maryland State Police News Release

(FREDERICK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the death of an individual found deceased in a wooded area in Frederick County.

The identity nor the gender of the deceased has been determined. Investigators are awaiting autopsy results by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. yesterday, officers from the Department of Natural Resources located what appeared to be skeletal remains in a wooded area on I-70 and Green Valley Road in Frederick.   Maryland State Police from the Frederick Barrack responded to assume the investigation.

Investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division and the Homicide Unit also responded to the scene. State Police crime scene technicians from the Forensic Sciences Division processed the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information relevant to this death investigation is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151. Callers may remain anonymous.

The investigation continues.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

