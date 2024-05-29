The coordination mechanism consisting of Abkhaz and Georgian participants that is seeking to account for 1,860 people, who went missing in connection with the 1992–93 armed conflict in Abkhazia and after, held its 16th meeting on 29 May in Istanbul, Türkiye. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) chaired the meeting in its capacity as a neutral intermediary.
You just read:
Searching for people missing in connection with the 1992–1993 armed conflict in Abkhazia
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.