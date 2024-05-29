MDC offering pond management workshop June 22 in Parkville

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites people interested in managing their ponds to a free pond management workshop on June 22 from 9 – 11 a.m. at the MDC Parma Woods Shooting Range, 15900 NW River Road in Parkville.

The workshop will show best practices for maintaining a healthy pond. Participants will learn from MDC experts in fisheries management about fish stocking, creating fish habitat, and controlling aquatic vegetation. There will also be a question-and-answer opportunity after the workshop.

Staff will also have samples of live aquatic plants and encourages participants bring samples of plants from their ponds for identification.

Registration is required at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/200644.