Dayton, Ohio Family Sues Nursing Home After Resident Chokes to Death on Video

A Dayton, Ohio family has filed a lawsuit against Sanctuary at Wilmington Place after Ronald Wysong choked to death on January 16, 2022.

DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Dayton, Ohio family has sued the Sanctuary at Wilmington Place after their father, Ronald Wysong, choked to death on video. On January 16, 2022, Ronald Wysong began choking in front of a nursing aide. Rather than assist Ron, the nursing aide handed Ron a bucket to vomit in and left Ron alone. Over the next 10-15 minutes, Ron struggled to breathe before losing consciousness. When nursing staff did return, they failed to render aid. When staff finally retrieved the crash cart, the equipment was inoperable because staff had not been inspecting it.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy and determined that Ron choked to death. The Ohio Department of Health cited Sanctuary at Wilmington Place for, among other things, violating the resident’s right to be free from abuse and neglect, not having staff who were CPR certified, not knowing the code status of the resident, not inspecting safety equipment and ensuring it worked, and not properly performing CPR.

The wrongful death case is pending before Judge Angelina N. Jackson in Montgomery County, Ohio and is Case No. 2023 CV 00151.

More detailed information concerning the lawsuit can be found in the publicly available complaint and in this article.

Ron Wysong’s family can be reached through their attorney Michael Hill of Michael Hill Trial Law.

