Next Week: PACHA Meeting to Discuss Ending the HIV Epidemic Progress and More

Summary: The Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS will meet in Metro Washington, DC, on June 5 and 6, 2024, to discuss topics including progress toward ending the HIV epidemic in the United States and engage with community members.

The Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA) will convene for its 81st full council meeting next Wednesday, June 5, and Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Arlington, Virginia. Topics on the agenda include:

What the latest national HIV data say and where stakeholders can find it to inform their work

Federal agencies’ perspectives on progress toward ending the HIV epidemic

State-level system approaches to achieving health equity from DC, Maryland, and North Carolina health departments

Anti-LGBTQ+ laws and their impact nationally and globally on the HIV response

During the meeting, PACHA also will engage with:

ADM Rachel Levine, MD, Assistant Secretary for Health

Francisco Ruiz, MS, Director of the White House Office of National AIDS Policy

Jeanne Marrazzo, MD, Director of NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

Members of the HIV community during a PACHA-to-the-People community listening session on Thursday, June 6, at 12:00 PM (EDT)

View the agenda (PDF, 151 KB) for more details about panelists, session times, information about registering to participate in the PACHA-to-the-People community listening session virtually, and more.

Attend the Meeting or Watch Online

The Council invites interested individuals to attend the meeting in person or online. The meeting will take place from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM (EDT) on the first day and 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM (EDT) on the second day. The meeting will be livestreamed at www.hhs.gov/live. For those interested in attending in person, the meeting will be held at the DoubleTree Crystal City Hotel at 300 Army Navy Drive in Arlington, Virginia. Due to limited space, pre-registration for in-person participation is encouraged. To pre-register, please email your name, title, and organizational affiliation to PACHA@hhs.gov.

Learn more about PACHA and its members.