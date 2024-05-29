Visit of the President of the Republic of the Philippines, His Excellency Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., 29 May to 1 June 2024

President of the Republic of the Philippines Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will visit Singapore from 29 May to 1 June 2024. President Marcos Jr. will deliver the Keynote Address at the 21st edition of the Shangri-La Dialogue, organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, on 31 May 2024.

During his visit, President Marcos Jr. will call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and meet Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Singapore and the Philippines commemorate the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

29 MAY 2024