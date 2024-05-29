【Reinforce top one international visitor market】MGTO organizes Updates Seminar in Korea to foster collaboration in tourism and MICE

MACAU, May 29 - 【MGTO】“Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Korea – Macao Travel Mart” in Seoul

In forging ahead with international marketing endeavors, Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will roll out the four-day “Experience Macao roadshow in Korea” in Seoul tomorrow (30 May). The “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Korea – Macao Travel Mart” was held in advance to boost tourism relations between the travel trade from both sides and offer an update of Macao’s latest MICE trends, towards the city’s pursuit of international visitor markets and reinforcing its golden calling card as an international metropolis.

Following the success of the “Macao•Korea Travel Trade Networking Seminar” last July, MGTO once again led a delegation of Macao’s travel trade to Korea and held the “Macao Tourism + MICE Product Updates Seminar & Korea – Macao Travel Mart” at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul today (29 May). MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Executive Director of Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), Cho Hee Jin, Executive Director of Seoul Tourism Organization (STO), Kim Man Gi, Chairman of Korea Association of Travel Agents (KATA), Henry Oh, Senior Manager of Public Relations and External Co-operation Department of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Stephanie Lao, and Chief of the Division of Culture, Tourism, MICE, Trade and Commerce of Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Vic Lam, together with the representatives of Macao International Airport Company Limited and the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao, members of Macao and Korean travel trade, attended the seminar. There were about 200 participants in total.

Promote Macao and Hengqin as leisure and MICE destinations in Korea

MGTO’s market representative in Korea first delivered an overview of Macao’s latest tourism situation to Korea industry participants. The representative of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin then introduced the latest picture of cultural tourism in Hengqin, followed by IPIM’s presentation of the MICE and business environment in Macao. Participants gained a deeper understanding of Macao’s tourism, MICE and business trends. A travel mart was held for members of the travel trade from both sides to connect and together develop new Macao travel itineraries and related tourism products tailored for Korean visitors.

Great air transport capacity spurs mutual visitations

According to provisional visitor figures, Macao has registered over 190,000 (192,095) Korean visitor arrivals as of 21 May. Korea has climbed back to the highest rank among Macao’s top ten international markets. The above figure reached 93.9% of total visitor arrivals from Korea last year, and 52.0% of the level in the corresponding period of 2019.

Over the past year, MGTO’s market representative in Korea actively forged ahead with destination marketing initiatives and liaised with Korean airlines on the possibilities of resuming international air routes between Macao and Korea. According to information provided by Civil Aviation Authority, the passenger flight services between Macao and Seoul operate 28 weekly flights at present. From July onwards, seven more flights will come into service weekly. As for Busan and Macao, there are three weekly flights. The frequency reflects the sufficient capacity of air services for mutual visitations between Macao and Korea, which creates a favorable backdrop for mutual exchange and exploration of business opportunities in the tourism and MICE sectors.

“My Favorite Macao” roadshow comes onto stage tomorrow (30 May)

Capitalizing on the great air transport capacity and volume of visitor arrivals, MGTO is organizing a roadshow in Seoul again at the top one department store in Korea, located in the upscale district of Seoul. Themed as “My Favorite Macao”, the Experience Macao roadshow in Korea will kick off tomorrow (30 May) to paint a vibrant picture of Macao’s diverse offerings in “tourism +”, enlivened by both interactive games and wonderful performances. Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin and the six integrated resort enterprises from Macao will hold booths showcasing their tourism facilities and newest elements. To attract more international visitations to Macao, the Office also collaborates with the largest online travel platform in Korea, GOOD CHOICE, for a special online sale on Macao tourism products including air tickets and hotels.