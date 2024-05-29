Entries Now Open for the Digital Innovation in Art Award 2024

Digital Innovation in Art Award 2024

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London, May 29, 2024 – .ART Registry, in collaboration with GP Bullhound Allstars, is excited to announce that applications for the prestigious Digital Innovation in Art Award 2024 (DIIA) are now open. This award celebrates visionaries at the intersection of art and technology, recognizing individuals and organizations pushing boundaries and revolutionizing the art sector through innovative uses of technology.

Who Should Apply?

The Digital Innovation in Art Award seeks to honor those who are leading the way in combining art with technological innovation. Applications are open for individual visionaries and companies whose projects merge art, tech, and innovation, including those utilizing AI to redefine the art market.

Why Apply?

Applicants will have their work evaluated by an extraordinary panel of judges, including Deborah Howes, President of Howes Studio and formerly Director of Digital Learning at MoMA; Dean Phelus, Senior Director of Special Projects at the American Alliance of Museums; Ross Parry, Founding Director of the Institute for Digital Culture in the UK; Amir Soleymani, Founder of Mondoir.art gallery; Nik Honeysett, Executive Director of the Balboa Park Online Collaborative; Robert Latoś, CEO at Well of Art and 2023 Digital Innovation in Art Award winner; Codin Popescu, Co-founder and CEO at Artivive and 2023 Digital Innovation in Art Award winner; Anna Shvets, CEO of TAtchers’ Art Management and Founder of Art Ambassadors Association; and Paul Nicks, Vice President of Domain Investors at GoDaddy.

Additionally, applicants will have a chance to attend the glamorous Allstars gala in London on October 10th, where they can gain recognition and potentially win accolades from a global audience, making a significant mark in the ‘Oscars of the tech world.’

About the Winners of DIIA 2023

The 2023 award celebrated two exceptional entities: Artivive (Austria) and Well of Art (Poland). Artivive reimagines storytelling through augmented reality, transforming traditional artworks into dynamic, interactive narratives. “Digital art is vital for art’s evolution. We must embrace digital art as a new way of expression and storytelling,” said Artivive CEO & Co-Founder Codin-Tudor Popescu.



Well of Art is revolutionizing art education with cutting-edge digital tools like Glaze (Glaze.art), a digital drawing app that simulates the oil painting techniques of the masters. “We developed the Glaze app to make heritage art techniques resonate in every classroom, with every teacher, and within every student,” said Robert Latoś, CEO & Founder of Well of Art.

Application Deadline

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this prestigious award. Applications are open until June 10th, 2024. Whether you're an individual innovator or representing an organization, we want to hear from you! Apply Now

About Allstars 2024 / GP Bullhound

Allstars Awards 2024 presented by GP Bullhound - Celebrating the successes and achievements within Europe’s tech universe. Allstars recognizes and celebrates the successes and achievements within Europe’s technology universe, drawing attention to those who are shaping the industry's future and creating the global winners of tomorrow.

About .ART Registry

Launched in 2016 through an exclusive agreement with UK Creative Ideas Ltd and ICANN, .ART began as a pioneering domain registry and is actively evolving its mission to become the definitive digital archive for all art and cultural objects. With over 411,330 domains registered in 170+ countries, .ART serves a diverse community of creatives, artists, museums, businesses, and brands passionate about the arts.

Setting the standard for digital identity in the art world, .ART offers cutting-edge registry infrastructure built on the reliability and stability of current internet technologies while also leveraging Web3 and Blockchain innovations. Utilizing its patented "Digital Twin" process, the new ID.art platform offers credentialing and a suite of services that empower creatives to digitize, promote, and monetize any object—be it physical or digital.

Operating from international offices in London, Beijing, Los Angeles, and Washington D.C., and supported by a robust network of global Ambassadors, .ART is steadfast in its commitment to merge technology and art on a global scale. A portion of .ART’s revenue actively supports philanthropic initiatives, including the Art Therapy Initiative to promote the healing powers of art. Learn more at www.art.art. Register .ART domains at www.get.art or any domain name registrar such as GoDaddy, Namecheap, and others.

Well of Art and Artivive - Dual Winners of the Digital Innovation in Art Award 2023