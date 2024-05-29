Man Arrested After Taking Dog in a Home Burglary

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department announce a man has been arrested after taking a dog in a home burglary in Southeast.

On Monday, December 31, 2023, at approximately 7:25 p.m., two suspects knocked on the victim’s door in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. When the victim answered, they pushed their way into the residence and assaulted the victim. The suspects took the victim’s dog and fled the scene. The dog was reunited with the owner on January 2nd.

On Tuesday, May 28, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 34-year-old Dante Gardner, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.

CCN: 23211893