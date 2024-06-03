EcoTrax, a leader in sustainable supply chain solutions, announces that Cabka USA has joined the Circular Network

By leveraging the collective expertise and resources of the Circular Network, we can drive meaningful change and inspire others to adopt circular practices.”” — Tim Litjens

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cabka, a global leader in sustainable packaging and logistics solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with EcoTrax, joining the Circular Network to enhance its commitment to zero-waste performance and carbon emission reduction. This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone in the journey towards a more sustainable and circular economy.

As a renowned innovator in the field of recycled plastic products, Cabka has consistently championed environmental stewardship and resource efficiency. By partnering with EcoTrax and integrating into the Circular Network, Cabka aims to further its mission of transforming supply chains into zero-waste systems, contributing to a cleaner, greener future.

The Circular Network, an initiative spearheaded by EcoTrax, is a collaborative platform designed to bring together industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders committed to advancing circular economy principles. This network fosters the exchange of ideas, best practices, and cutting-edge technologies to drive sustainable growth and environmental responsibility.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cabka to the Circular Network as a Partner with EcoTrax,” said Jim Owens, President of EcoTrax. “Cabka’s expertise in sustainable packaging and their dedication to reducing carbon footprints align perfectly with our vision of a circular economy. Together, we can accelerate the transition to zero-waste supply chains and create lasting positive impacts on the environment.”

Cabka’s participation in the Circular Network will involve active collaboration on projects aimed at minimizing waste, optimizing resource use, and implementing innovative recycling solutions. Through this partnership, Cabka and EcoTrax will work together to develop scalable strategies that promote sustainability across industries.

“We are excited to join forces with EcoTrax and be part of the Circular Network,” said Tim Litjens, CEO of Cabka. “This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. By leveraging the collective expertise and resources of the Circular Network, we can drive meaningful change and inspire others to adopt circular practices.”

About Ecotrax

EcoTrax is a leading provider of sustainable reverse supply chain solutions. With a strong focus on innovation, transparency, and environmental responsibility, EcoTrax offers technology-driven management of reverse supply chain operations. Its comprehensive services encompass process optimization, analytics, and reporting to help businesses minimize waste, reduce costs, and improve sustainability performance. EcoTrax is committed to enabling a circular economy within the reverse supply chain and driving positive change in the industry.

About Cabka

Cabka is in the business of recycling plastics from post-consumer and post-industrial waste into innovative reusable transport packaging (RTP), like pallets- and large container solutions enhancing logistics chain sustainability. ECO products are mainly construction and road safety products produced exclusively out of post-consumer waste. Cabka is leading the industry in its integrated approach closing the loop from waste, to recycling, to manufacturing. Backed by its own innovation center it has the rare industry knowledge, capability, and capacity of making maximum use bringing recycled plastics back in the production loop at attractive returns. Cabka is fully equipped to exploit the full value chain from waste to end-products.