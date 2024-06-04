BostonSight SCLERAL Goes Beyond the Fit
Comprehensive consultation and fitting support to provide ongoing scleral lens fitting success.
As practitioners ourselves, we understand what it takes to meet the needs of a busy practice. We have built Beyond the Fit to help practitioners address all their scleral lens needs.”NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BostonSight® has launched Beyond the Fit™, a comprehensive consultation and fitting support program that provides BostonSight SCLERAL® lens practitioners tools for ongoing success.
— Karen G. Carrasquillo, OD, PhD
Obtaining a diagnostic FitKit® or scanning the eye for digital lens design is just the beginning of obtaining a successful patient experience. BostonSight SCLERAL goes ‘Beyond the Fit’ to ensure practitioners feel confident in fitting patients, no matter their expertise in specialty lenses.
Beyond the Fit encompasses multiple programs, allowing practitioners to choose what works with their schedule and needs:
•Comprehensive Success Team – Access to Fitting Consultants, Lab Technicians, and Account Support coast to coast.
•First Fit Free – New practices get their first patient fit free when ordered within 30 days of joining the BostonSight SCLERAL network.
•FitAssist® Vouchers – Practitioners earn free lenses for patients in financial need.
•FitConnect® – An online ordering and management platform where practitioners can register patients, design lenses, add customizations, print prescriptions, track orders and manage invoices. Available 24/7 so practitioners can access it when it works best for them.
•FitSmart – Educational support, including online seminars and fitting tips, and dine and learn sessions in select regions around the country. FitSmart goes Beyond the Fit to educate on critical troubleshooting strategies that go beyond lens fitting mechanics and address the medical management and co-management of ocular conditions that can be treated with scleral lenses.
“We have a great lens, but we also have great support,” said Lora Castle, NCLE-AC, COA, Director of Professional Affairs and Consultation. “In a 2024 BostonSight SCLERAL practitioner survey, respondents indicated that they appreciate our website resources and fitting support, and that our consultation is very timely and helpful. We take immense pride in that feedback and continue to enhance our support systems to ensure practitioner and patient success.”
“As practitioners ourselves, we understand what it takes to meet the needs of a busy practice seeing patients with a range of ocular conditions,” said Karen Carrasquillo, OD, PhD, FSLS, FAAO, FBCLA, Senior Vice President of Professional Affairs at BostonSight. “We have built Beyond the Fit to help practitioners address all their scleral lens needs and reinforce that we truly are their partner in saving sight.”
About BostonSight SCLERAL®:
BostonSight is a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of diseased or damaged corneas and dry eye. BostonSight SCLERAL® is its commercially available scleral lens used by optometrists worldwide and available through a network of licensing and distribution partners. BostonSight has partnerships with Spectrum International in Latin America; L.V. Prasad Eye Institute in the Middle East, India and Southeast Asia; Conóptica in Europe; and Moorfields Eye Hospital in the UK. Learn more at www.bostonsightscleral.org.
Michele Hart
BostonSight
+1 617-669-4225
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube