MGT combines with AMS.NET, strengthening its commitment to technology innovation in education and government

AMS.NET has combined with MGT

This partnership makes MGT the 3rd largest Category Two E-rate provider in the U.S.

Our union with this nationally recognized company represents a transformative technology combination, accelerating our promise of being the social impact and performance leader in our industry.” — Trey Traviesa, MGT CEO

TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MGT, a leading provider of high-impact technology and advisory solutions, announced today that it has acquired AMS.NET, a highly respected technology leader serving K-12 school districts for more than 30 years. This strategic combination represents a significant step forward for both companies, reinforcing MGT's dedication to providing specialized solutions to meet the mission-critical priorities of State, Local, and Education (SLED) agencies, and Fortune 500 infrastructure clients. Combined with AMS.NET, MGT becomes the third-largest Category Two E-Rate service provider in the U.S.

AMS.NET, headquartered in Livermore, California, has built a strong reputation for providing technology infrastructure design, implementation, and support services. Nurturing a remarkable 97% client retention rate, AMS.NET is a trusted advisor with industry-leading engineering and implementation expertise in cloud-based technology, switching, wireless, cyber security, data center, storage, cloud calling, mass notification, video surveillance, and physical security solutions.

Central to this combination is the integration of AMS.NET’s experienced team of 160 professionals, known for their collaborative approach and commitment to customer success. The company’s commitment to enhancing business outcomes through technology solutions aligns seamlessly with MGT's mission to drive innovation and social impact through technology.

"Our combination with MGT allows us to expand our reach, enhance our service offerings, and provide a broad portfolio of solutions to clients. Together, we drive meaningful change in education technology," said AMS.NET, CEO Robert Tocci. Tocci will transition to serve as a member of MGT’s senior leadership team and a senior leader of MGT’s Technology Solution Group.

With AMS.NET’s proven track record in education technology solutions, MGT strengthens its position as a premier “category of one” education technology provider to elevate student learning and operational resilience in K-12 schools. AMS.NET ranks as the seventh-largest Category Two service provider of E-Rate federal funding in the U.S., helping extend technology accessibility within educational institutions. Trey Traviesa, CEO of MGT said, "I'm thrilled to announce that AMS.NET is now part of the MGT family. Our union with this nationally recognized company represents a transformative technology combination, accelerating our promise of being the social impact and performance leader in our industry.”

About AMS.NET

AMS.NET is an innovative technology solutions provider helping to advance schools, local government, and businesses throughout California. Since 1988, AMS.NET has provided technology to support organizations’ network infrastructure, communication, and security needs. AMS.NET’s industry expertise, technology vision, and people help maintain business continuity and reliability. For more information, visit www.ams.net.

About MGT

MGT is a leading technology management and advisory solutions provider for public agencies, philanthropic organizations, and Fortune 500 companies across the U.S. and abroad. Since 1974, MGT has expanded its technology and education solutions portfolio with the addition of Davis Demographics, EH&A, Kitamba, Ed Direction, Cira Infotech, Layer 3 Communications, Step By Step Learning, GovHR, and now, AMS.NET. Leveraging a half-century track record and reputation, MGT’s industry experts provide highly specialized solutions addressing mission-critical client priorities that improve outcomes and help organizations and communities thrive. For more information, please visit www.mgtconsulting.com.

