Following an investigation, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) special agents charged two employees and several patrons with numerous felony and misdemeanor drug charges. This investigation also resulted in the execution of a search warrant and the seizure of nine firearms.

In January of 2024, ALE received complaints regarding the sales of controlled substances allegedly occurring at Big Easy, located at 222 Fayetteville Street, Cardinal Bar, located at 713 North West Street, and Davie Bar, located at 444 South Blount Street Suite 101, which are ABC permitted establishments located downtown Raleigh.

ALE special agents initiated an investigation substantiating the complaints. Marijuana and cocaine were purchased from employees and patrons of Big Easy, a patron at Davie Bar, and two patrons at Cardinal Bar. This comprehensive ALE investigation is part of a larger controlled substance and alcohol enforcement initiative in the Raleigh downtown area.

As a result of the investigation, ALE special agents charged two employees and multiple patrons with numerous felony and misdemeanor drug charges. ALE also executed a search warrant at the residence of Matthew Moretz, located at 4648 Grinding Stone Drive, Raleigh, NC, where agents seized more than half ounce of cocaine, 16 grams of Alprazolam, a quantity of Adderall pills, and nine firearms.

As a result of this investigation, the following individuals were charged: