The Manila Times Partners with Cedara, Becomes First APAC Publisher to Apply Standardized Measurement of Media Emissions

Cedara & The Manila Times Partnership

MANILA, PHILLIPPINES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Manila Times (TMT), in collaboration with Cedara, the Carbon Intelligence Platform, has announced a pioneering initiative to comprehensively measure advertising carbon emissions, becoming the first publisher in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region to undertake such an endeavor.

TMT will tap Cedara, the leader in mapping emissions across the media supply chain, to leverage its cutting-edge software platform and data-driven approach to measure and reduce its carbon footprint according to industry standards.

TMT is starting with measurement of its digital media, with an eye towards expanding this initiative to its print business and ultimately examining holistic organizational emissions.

Already a leading proponent of sustainability with its expansive editorial coverage of the environment and climate change, TMT also hosts an annual conference on the topic, The Business Forum on Sustainability.

"We are thrilled to partner with Cedara in our mission to lead the way as the first publisher in our geographic region to measure advertising carbon emissions," said Dante Ang II, chairman and chief executive officer of The Manila Times. "By harnessing Cedara's expertise and leading technology, we are taking proactive steps towards environmental sustainability and reinforcing our commitment to corporate social responsibility."

"We are delighted to collaborate with The Manila Times in their pioneering initiative to measure advertising carbon emissions," said Eric Shih, chief operating officer of Cedara. "At Cedara, we are committed to partnering with media organizations that prioritize sustainability and environmental impact. Together with The Manila Times, we are proud to drive positive change in the APAC market and contribute to a greener, more sustainable future."

About The Manila Times:

The Manila Times is a daily newspaper in the Philippines that delivers trusted, quality content in print and digital editions and for online and social media. It is the news source of choice for Filipinos worldwide. Founded on Oct. 11, 1898, it is the longest running English daily broadsheet still in existence in the Philippines. Visit our website, https://www.manilatimes.net/ and follow us on social media, @TheManilaTimes.

About Cedara:

Cedara, the Carbon Intelligence Platform, is on a mission to help businesses decarbonize and to build a more sustainable future for society. Through its comprehensive product suite, Cedara measures the carbon emissions for businesses and develops a path to net zero. Cedara further maps the carbon intensity across supply chains to empower investment teams to decarbonize the supply path across their goods and services. Cedara adopts a high-impact, data driven approach to develop transformative solutions for businesses and their partners to accelerate the shift to a net zero economy. Founded in 2021, Cedara is headquartered in New York City with offices in the US, UK, France, Germany and Australia. To learn more, please visit cedara.io.