Pixability Teams Up With Cedara to Provide Brands & Agencies With An Emissions Management Solution for YouTube

Leading Tech Giant Epson & Its Agency Total Media Leverage the Pixability/Cedara Solution to Deliver Powerful Results With Minimised Impact on the Environment

LONDON, UK, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pixability, (www.pixability.com), a leader in AI-driven contextual targeting, brand suitability and performance on YouTube and CTV, today announced a partnership with Cedara, the Carbon Intelligence Platform.

The partnership is focused on reducing carbon emissions from YouTube ad campaigns by providing carbon measurement, optimization, compensation and reporting for brands and agencies.

The announcement comes at a time of increased need by advertisers in the EU as new legislation requires companies to measure their carbon footprint by 2030, including through their use of media which now represents 3% of global carbon emissions.

“Global brands are increasingly looking for ways to measure the impact of their campaigns beyond just business metrics, and reducing emissions is a top priority,” said David George, CEO of Pixability. “This partnership allows us to not only help brands measure their impact, but helps Pixability commit to reducing carbon emissions overall across the many YouTube and CTV campaigns that our technology and data power.”

Cedara’s reporting has shown that Pixability’s emission intensity is 56% lower than the programmatic average, resulting in significant savings for campaigns running through Pixability. George and his team are committed to continuing to minimize the carbon footprint of its business.

Pixability clients are already using the carbon measurement solution from Cedara to drive success for their campaigns while also lowering emissions. Global technology leader Epson engaged its agency partner, Total Media, along with Pixability, to grow the market share for EcoTank, a cost-effective printer that leverages Heat-Free Printing Technology to minimise energy usage.

By working with Pixability, Epson and Total were able to execute an innovative YouTube campaign that captivated audiences across 17 markets globally, achieving 230 million impressions between September 2023 and January 2024. During this time, traffic from YouTube to the Epson website increased by 60%.

In addition, Brand Lift Studies conducted across all eligible markets revealed significant Ad Recall increases, notably in the UK, Kenya and Poland, where lifts exceeded 5%, reflecting a meaningful enhancement in brand perception.

At the same time, the campaign demonstrated a laudable commitment to sustainability and efficiency, setting a new standard for global YouTube marketing initiatives. In partnership with Cedara, Pixability was able to make carbon-friendly decisions while also capturing the attention of the right audience at the right time. Using short duration, high impact creative, rather than long form content, the carbon impact of the campaign was reduced by 4X. Bumper ads were the most efficient ad format with just 0.54 grams of CO2 per impression.

“Our primary mission is to create products that offer superior print quality, long-term cost savings and a more environmentally conscious choice for our customers”, said Lucy Brackett, Consumer Marketing Manager, EMEA for Epson. “We knew that partnering with both Total Media and Pixability would enable us to amplify our message and achieve our multiple campaign goals on YouTube while being true to our mission.“

“We are very proud of our achievement of becoming the first independent media agency in the UK to achieve B Corp status,” said Pedro Martins, Chief Growth Officer at Total Media.

“But achieving B Corp status was just the beginning of the journey for us, and now we are thrilled to be able to offer our clients carbon-neutral campaigns too. We believe in providing best-in-class media campaigns while also being environmentally responsible, and by measuring carbon impact across YouTube we can be assured we are now doing both for Epson.”

"As we embark on this pivotal partnership with Pixability, we are proud to align our efforts with a company that shares our commitment to environmental sustainability", said Eric Shih, Chief Operating Officer at Cedara. "By integrating Cedara’s end-to-end media sustainability capabilities into Pixability's innovative AI-driven contextual targeting solutions, we are not only empowering brands and agencies to achieve their marketing goals more effectively but also providing emissions transparency and decarbonizing media delivery on YouTube."

About Pixability

Pixability is the leading AI-driven technology company that empowers the world’s largest brands and their agencies to maximize the value of their video advertising across YouTube and CTV. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform and data, Pixability makes every video impression matter by identifying contextually relevant, brand suitable inventory and maximizing cost efficient outcomes. Pixability’s suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies including IPG, Publicis, Dentsu, Stagwell, and GroupM, as well as brands such as KIND, McDonalds, Salesforce and CVS. For more information about Pixability, please visit www.pixability.com.

About Cedara

Cedara, the Carbon Intelligence Platform, is on a mission to help businesses decarbonize and to build a more sustainable future for society. Through its comprehensive product suite, Cedara measures the carbon emissions for businesses and develops a path to net zero. Cedara further maps the carbon intensity across supply chains to empower investment teams to decarbonise the supply path across their goods and services. Cedara adopts a high-impact, data driven approach to develop transformative solutions for businesses and their partners to accelerate the shift to a net zero economy. Founded in 2021, Cedara is headquartered in New York City with offices in the US, UK, France, and Germany. To learn more, please visit cedara.io.