Industry Leader Steve Alpe Joins Cedara to Further Expand Media Sustainability in Australia and New Zealand

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cedara, the Carbon Intelligence Platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Steve Alpe as the Director of Partnerships for Australia and New Zealand. With over 15 years of experience in leading global strategic initiatives and business development, including a decade in the ad tech industry across Australia and New Zealand, Alpe brings a wealth of expertise to Cedara.

In his previous role as Partnerships Director ANZ at SeenThis, a pioneering adaptive streaming technology company, Alpe championed sustainable practices, driving their integration into the digital media landscape of Australia and New Zealand. His leadership resulted in 62% year-over-year growth for the business and widespread adoption of sustainable technologies among independent agencies, premium publishers, and prominent ad tech companies.

Prior to SeenThis, Alpe held key positions at Inskin Media (now part of Azerion) as the Head of Trading ANZ and served as the Commercial Platform Director ANZ at Big Mobile, solidifying his reputation as a forward-thinking sales leader in the industry.

"I am honoured to join Cedara, a company that shares my commitment to driving environmental impact and shaping a greener advertising marketplace," said Steve Alpe. "The sustainable economy is the future, and Cedara's platform offers a comprehensive solution to measure and mitigate carbon emissions across all media activities. I am excited to work with agencies and brands, along with their media suppliers, to provide actionable data for decarbonizing the marketing supply chain."

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve to Cedara to help us expand our commercial activities in Australia and New Zealand," said David Shaw, Co-Founder and CEO of Cedara. "Steve's industry expertise and experience working with sustainable media make him a perfect fit to tackle sustainability in advertising in these markets where there is already pressure coming from regulatory and industry bodies.”

Alpe's appointment underscores Cedara's dedication to the worldwide growth and adoption of media sustainability, and supporting the Ad Net Zero initiative with both global and local market clients.

About Cedara:

Cedara, the Carbon Intelligence Platform, is on a mission to help businesses decarbonize and to build a more sustainable future for society. Through its comprehensive product suite, Cedara measures carbon emissions for businesses and develops a path to net zero. Cedara further maps the carbon intensity across supply chains to empower investment teams to decarbonize the supply path across their goods and services. Cedara adopts a high-impact, data driven approach to develop transformative solutions for businesses and their partners to accelerate the shift to a net zero economy. Founded in 2021, Cedara is headquartered in New York City with offices in the US, UK, France, Germany and Australia. To learn more, please visit cedara.io.