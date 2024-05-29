Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,360 in the last 365 days.

Lynn Jones Leads Free Tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary

Press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

picture of purple flowers among wild grasses at the arcata marshFriends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, June 1. Meet leader Lynn Jones at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center (AMIC) on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on the human and natural history of the North Bay. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Lynn Jones Leads Free Tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more