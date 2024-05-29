Lynn Jones Leads Free Tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary

Press release from the Friends of the Arcata Marsh:

Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, June 1. Meet leader Lynn Jones at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center (AMIC) on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on the human and natural history of the North Bay. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.