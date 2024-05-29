Techcombank wins a host of awards for excellence

VIETNAM, May 29 - HÀ NỘI — Techcombank has won four prestigious awards from the leading financial publication The Asian Banker (TAB) in recognition of its outstanding achievements in transaction banking, the application of cloud-based technology, data and AI and for its growth strategy in retail banking.

At the award ceremony held in Hong Kong, Phan Thanh Sơn, Deputy CEO and Chief Global Transaction Services Officer, said: "Techcombank has been named Best Transaction Bank in Việt Nam for the second year running reflects our strong commitment to meeting the needs of customers and our comprehensive suite of digital-led transaction banking offerings.

"In 2023, we helped our customer manage market volatility, we expanded our merchant solutions and further digitalised the customer journey to make transactions easier and more convenient for corporate and retail clients.

"Techcombank’s vision of Change Banking, Change Lives and through our investments in digital, data and talent, coupled to our customer-centric strategy, we are turning this vision into reality.”

For the second year in a row, Techcombank won the top prize for Best Transaction Bank in Việt Nam at the TAB’s Transaction Finance Awards.

This award recognised Techcombank’s excellence in transaction banking services and its comprehensive suite of innovative, digital-led offerings. These include Techcombank’s holistic end-to-end payment and collection solutions for merchant customers, Digital Bank Guarantees and new state-of-the-art tools for cash and treasury management for corporate clients, along with market-leading credit card products for its retail customers.

In 2023, Techcombank’s transaction banking revenue grew 16 per cent and contributed around 17 per cent to the bank’s total operating income.

Techcombank’s outstanding cash and treasury management offerings were given special recognition by TAB through the award for Best Cash Management Bank in Việt Nam at the Transaction Finance Awards.

In 2023, Techcombank collaborated with Kyriba – a leading treasury solution provider – to design an integrated corporate treasury management solution called C-Cash. This includes a holistic treasury management platform, an in-depth treasury toolkit and other value-added services. Techcombank also significantly enhanced its Certificate of Deposit Bao Loc (CDBL), a so-called 'hero product', a flexible, secure and high interest rate deposit solution that enables retail and corporate customers to achieve a return on surplus cash, while still having instant access.

Techcombank also won the award for Best Cloud-Based Implementation at the Financial Technology Innovation Awards in recognition of its pioneering ‘Data Lake’ initiative and new world-class, cloud-based Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform.

Techcombank’s bank-wide data pool is integrated with cloud-based data analytics capabilities and artificial intelligence and has enhanced the company's understanding of customer needs and empowered the delivery of hyper-personalised service.

Notably, the ‘data lake’ is linked to Techcombank’s CRM solutions to provide a centralised 360˚ view of all customer information and their interactions with the bank, empowering sales teams and to empower sales teams and relationship managers to deliver even better customer experiences.

The bank also picked up the prize for Best Growth Strategy in the Excellence in Retail Financial Services Awards for its ‘WINLife’ ecosystem partnership with Masan. In 2023, Techcombank and Masan expanded the ‘WINLife’ ecosystem to over 3,600 stores nationwide and pioneered the deployment of T-Pay for convenient, one-touch payments.

The WINLife ecosystem helped the bank acquire approximately one million new customers in 2023. — VNS