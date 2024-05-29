Vietnamese food, beverage products introduced at Thai trade fair

VIETNAM, May 29 -

HÀ NỘI — More than 160 Vietnamese enterprises are showcasing high-quality and standard-compliant products at the THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2024 in Thailand, which is expected to draw over 80,000 visitors from 140 countries worldwide.

The largest and most comprehensive food and beverage trade fair in Asia is taking place at the Impact Arena, Exhibition, and Convention Centre in Muang Thong Thani from May 28 – June 1.

Themed “Beyond Food Experience”, this year's trade fair sees the participation of over 3,000 businesses from more than 50 countries around the world, which are showcasing their products in 6,000 booths across 11 specialised sectors, including premium food, frozen food, fruits & vegetables, meat, rice, seafood, confectionery, beverages, coffee & tea, food technology and services.

According to Lê Hữu Phúc, head of the Việt Nam Trade Office in Thailand, the agency made early preparations for the participation in the trade fair by assisting Vietnamese businesses in finding partners and buyers, as well as building business networks.

The office has also collaborated with other trade agencies abroad to introduce Vietnamese food and beverage products to foreign companies interested in the fair, he said.

According to Phúc, the trade fair focuses on innovation, ranging from networking to labeling, packaging, and trends in functional, halal, and vegetarian foods, which are the key trends that will significantly impact the food industry in the future.

The fair provides a good chance for Vietnamese businesses to seize opportunities to innovate their products, thus meeting market demands.

As an organisation that has been facilitating businesses’ participation in trade fairs abroad for many years, the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC) under the municipal People's Committee supports 32 local businesses to join THAIFEX, its director Trần Phú Lữ said. — VNS