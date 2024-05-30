Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Prosthetics & Orthotics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Prosthetics & Orthotics Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The prosthetics & orthotics market size is predicted to reach $10.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Prosthetics & Orthotics Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the prosthetics & orthotics market size is predicted to reach $10.74 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.

The growth in the prosthetics & orthotics market is due to the increase in sports injuries and road accident cases. North America region is expected to hold the largest prosthetics & orthotics market share. Major players in the prosthetics & orthotics market include Fillauer LLC, Bauerfeind AG, Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Blatchford Limited, Ability Matters Group Ltd..

Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Segments

• By Type: Prosthetics, Orthotics

• By Category: Upper limb, Lower limb, Spinal

• By Technology: Conventional, Electric-Powered, Hybrid Orthopedic Prosthetics

• By Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global prosthetics & orthotics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Prosthetics & orthotics refer to artificial prosthetics and orthotics medical devices used to support deformity parts of the human body. The purpose of prosthetics & orthotics devices is to fit comfortably and allows people with limb amputations or physical impairments of their limbs or spine to achieve functional ability.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Characteristics

3. Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Prosthetics & Orthotics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Prosthetics & Orthotics Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

