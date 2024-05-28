Senate Resolution 298 Printer's Number 1643

PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - physical, hormonal and psychosocial changes as well as shifting

roles and responsibilities; and

WHEREAS, This period of transition should be recognized as

the Fourth Trimester, a time during which mothers are deserving

of care in their own right; and

WHEREAS, Mothers may suffer a number of physical health

issues during the Fourth Trimester that far too often go

undiagnosed and therefore, untreated; and

WHEREAS, Some of the health issues mothers have reported

experiencing include breastfeeding problems, infections,

physical exhaustion, sleep loss, depression and stress, anxiety

and rage, loneliness, frequent headaches, heavy bleeding,

backache, weight control, pelvic and coccyx pain, urinary and

fecal incontinence, diastasis recti, pelvic organ prolapse, scar

tissue pain from either cesarean, episiotomy or natural tearing,

hemorrhoids, pubic symphysis separation and painful intercourse;

and

WHEREAS, Physical issues resulting from childbirth can also

affect the mental health of new mothers and, in turn, their

ability to provide care and nurturing for their babies as well

as a full return to the workforce and activity engagement; and

WHEREAS, According to the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention, about one in nine mothers in the United States

experience symptoms of postpartum depression and anxiety; and

WHEREAS, All major medical organizations recommend six months

of exclusive breastfeeding, recognizing that the practice of

breastfeeding is associated with positive health outcomes for

both mother and infant; and

WHEREAS, Only 21% of mothers are able to achieve the

recommended six months of exclusive breastfeeding, a statistic

