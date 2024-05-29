Lane Closures on US 52 Beginning Tuesday, May 28, 2024

There will be temporary lane closures, north and southbound, on US 52, 0.1 miles south of WV 65, beginning at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2024. The closures will be continuous for approximately 60 days for a bridge painting project.
Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible.
Please use caution when traveling through the area due to flaggers, equipment, and workers.
