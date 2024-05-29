Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 30, 2024

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Cherry Valley Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Brown Scott Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Carroll Brown Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana Columbiana County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Crawford Whetstone Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Lykens Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Tod Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Franklin Heritage Preserve Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
A+ Children's Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Normal Memorial Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Wauseon Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Greene Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Guernsey Wheeling Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Hamilton Woodlawn Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Hancock Van Buren Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Hardin Hardin County Veterans' Memorial Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Henry The Filling Memorial Home of Mercy, Inc. dba Filling Homes
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Huron New London Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Huron Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Knox Wayne Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Marion Marion Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Meigs Columbia Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Mercer City of Celina
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
Morgan Bristol Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Pike Newton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Preble National Trail Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Ross Richmond Dale Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Sandusky Sandusky County Combined General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Scioto Nile Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Stark Stark High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandy Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Goshen Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Van Wert Harrison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit FFR
Williams Williams County Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

