Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 30, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 30, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Cherry Valley Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Brown
|Scott Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Carroll
|Brown Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Columbiana County Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Crawford
|Whetstone Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Lykens Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Tod Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|Heritage Preserve Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|A+ Children's Academy
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Normal Memorial Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Wauseon Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Greene
|Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Guernsey
|Wheeling Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|Woodlawn Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Hancock
|Van Buren Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Hardin
|Hardin County Veterans' Memorial Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Henry
|The Filling Memorial Home of Mercy, Inc. dba Filling Homes
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Huron
|New London Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Huron Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Knox
|Wayne Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Marion
|Marion Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Meigs
|Columbia Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mercer
|City of Celina
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|Morgan
|Bristol Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Pike
|Newton Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Preble
|National Trail Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Ross
|Richmond Dale Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Sandusky
|Sandusky County Combined General Health District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|Nile Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Stark
|Stark High School
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas
|Washington Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandy Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Goshen Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Harrison Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Williams
|Williams County Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
