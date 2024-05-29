Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 30, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Cherry Valley Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Brown Scott Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Carroll Brown Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Columbiana Columbiana County Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Crawford Whetstone Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Lykens Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Tod Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Franklin Heritage Preserve Community Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

A+ Children's Academy

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Fulton Normal Memorial Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Wauseon Ohio Advanced Energy Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Greene Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Guernsey Wheeling Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Hamilton Woodlawn Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Hancock Van Buren Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Hardin Hardin County Veterans' Memorial Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Henry The Filling Memorial Home of Mercy, Inc. dba Filling Homes

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Huron New London Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Huron Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Knox Wayne Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Marion Marion Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Meigs Columbia Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Mercer City of Celina

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination Morgan Bristol Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Pike Newton Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Preble National Trail Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Ross Richmond Dale Sewer District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Sandusky Sandusky County Combined General Health District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Scioto Nile Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Stark Stark High School

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Tuscarawas Washington Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Sandy Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Goshen Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Van Wert Harrison Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit FFR

Williams Williams County Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit