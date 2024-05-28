Join Humboldt County Public Library’s Annual Summer Reading Challenge: Read, Renew, Repeat

Press release from the County of Humboldt:

If you are developing reading skills or if you just love to read, consider taking part in the Humboldt County Public Library’s annual summer reading challenge.

The library’s summer reading challenge is open to children, teens and adults and will run from Saturday, June 1 to Saturday, Aug. 17. The program is free and all interested community members are invited to participate.

This year’s theme is Read, Renew, Repeat – a nod to conservation and a reminder to care for ourselves, for one another and for the planet. All Humboldt County Public Library branches have many wonderful print and electronic reading materials to inspire and engage readers of all ages and reading levels on these important themes, and county librarians are delighted to make recommendations.

How to Participate

Sign-ups for the Humboldt County Public Library’s summer reading challenge are happening now. Visit any Humboldt County Library branch or the Humboldt County Bookmobile to sign up and receive your summer reading log.

Readers can set their own daily reading goals, based on their personal range of interests and abilities, and submit up to three completed reading logs to be entered into a drawing for prizes generously donated by partner organizations in the community.

Please visit humlib.org to learn more about the Humboldt County Public Library, find a library branch or Bookmobile location near you, or check out the library’s growing list of summer activities.