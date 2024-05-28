28 May 2024

211

A meeting was held with the UN OHCHR Regional Representative for Central Asia

On May 28, 2024, at the MFA of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova and the Regional Representative of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights for Central Asia Matilda Bogner.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on current issues in the development of Turkmenistan’s partnership with the UN OHCHR. It was noted that in order to further improve the activities of democratic institutions and effectively fulfill obligations in the field of human rights, Turkmenistan carries out close and multifaceted interaction with relevant international organizations.

The sides discussed issues related to the work of the Interdepartmental Commission to ensure the implementation of Turkmenistan’s international obligations in the field of human rights and international humanitarian law, and emphasized the positive dialogue with the UN within the framework of this cooperation mechanism.

The parties identified the implementation of recommendations following negotiations within the UN treaty bodies as an important area of cooperation.