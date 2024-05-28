Governor Abbott Proclaims 2024 Hurricane Preparedness Week in Texas

TEXAS, May 28 - May 28, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today raised awareness about the dangers of hurricanes and the precautions Texans can take as hurricane season approaches by proclaiming May 26-June 1, 2024 as Hurricane Preparedness Week in Texas.



“With hurricane season approaching, it is crucial for all Texans to be prepared for the potential of devastating and powerful storms that may reach our shores,” said Governor Abbott. “This Hurricane Preparedness Week, Texans are encouraged to learn more about safety measures and make an emergency plan to protect themselves and their loved ones from the destructive power of hurricanes. By implementing proactive measures, we can stave off the worst eventualities, protect the lives and well-being of all Texans, and keep our great state safe.”



In support of hurricane preparedness efforts in the state, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has reviewed the appropriate emergency management planning documents to ensure they are updated to meet community needs in the event of a hurricane. TDEM has also planned its full-scale annual hurricane exercise to include partners from all levels of government and the private sector.



The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs June 1 through November 30. Texans can visit the Texas Hurricane Center for information on proactive steps to take before, during, and after a hurricane. Texans can also visit TexasReady.gov for additional hurricane safety tips and tdem.texas.gov/prepare for preparedness information.



Read the Governor’s proclamation.

