CBP officers seize $233K in methamphetamine at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Laredo Port of Entry’s World Trade Bridge this weekend seized more than $233,000 in methamphetamine in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline officers continue to maintain their vigilance while examining express consignment goods and uncovered a significant methamphetamine load,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “The use of non-intrusive inspection technology coupled with officer experience contributed to this seizure.”

Packages containing 26 pounds of methamphetamine seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.

The seizure occurred on May 24 at the World Trade Bridge when a CBP officer referred an express consignment truck hauling various boxes of commercial merchandise for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system and CBP canines. Upon further physical examination of an electric boiler, CBP officers discovered 22 packages containing a total of 26 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the commodity. The narcotics had a street value of $233,342.

CBP seized the narcotics. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.