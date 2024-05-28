Governor Cooper Signs State Disaster Declaration for Gaston and Surrounding Counties Affected by EF-1 Tornadoes

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, Governor Roy Cooper signed a Type I state disaster declaration for individual assistance for Gaston County and contiguous counties that suffered damage from two EF-1 tornadoes and severe weather on May 8, 2024. This declaration will make assistance available to Gaston County and surrounding counties. The Governor has also requested a disaster declaration from the Small Business Administration for Gaston and contiguous counties.

“This state disaster declaration will help the people of Gaston County and their neighbors as they recover and rebuild after tornadoes and severe weather that brought destruction to homes and businesses,” said Governor Cooper.

The Governor’s Order authorizes state-funded disaster assistance in the form of grants to eligible individuals and families located within the emergency area. This disaster declaration expires sixty days after issuance.

Following a state of emergency declaration from Gaston County a preliminary damage assessment conducted by local, state, and federal emergency management officials found the damage exceeded the criteria established for the Small Business Administration Disaster loan program.

Disaster Recovery Center locations and hours of service will be released after the SBA makes the determination on available programs next week.

Read the Executive Order here.

