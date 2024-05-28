Palestine: Israeli authorities arrest multiple journalists

NUJ calls for an end to the persecution of Palestinian journalists, as figures reveal Israeli authorities have arrested 75 Palestinian journalists since 7 October.

The National Union of Journalists joins the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) in urging Israel to halt its persecution of Palestinian media workers.

75 Palestinian journalists have been arrested since 7 October, with 49 imprisoned and 20 held as part of administrative detention, according to records by the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate. Administrative detention allows authorities to hold individuals indefinitely without the right to stand trial and on the basis of undisclosed information.

On 19 March, journalist Rula Hassanein known for her coverage of the war was arrested and had her laptop and phone confiscated during a raid on her home in Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank. Her arrest meant she had to leave her nine-month old baby with her husband. Hassanein is one of several journalists arrested following an increase in Israeli authorities detaining Palestinian journalists since the Hamas attack on 7 October.

According to records by the IFJ, at least 102 Palestinian journalists have been killed since the outbreak of war.

Anthony Bellanger, IFJ general secretary, said:

“Israel’s over-reaching campaign to harass and prosecute Palestinian journalists in the occupied West Bank is unacceptable and a clear attempt to silence media reporting on the ground. We condemn the increased persecution of journalists by Israel’s security forces and urge them to stop hindering journalists’ work. We will redouble our efforts in coordination with our affiliate, the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate, to ensure that violence against journalists must not go unpunished.”

