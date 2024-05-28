Federal Assistance Available Following July Floods

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced federal assistance is available to New Yorkers in Ontario, Orange, and contiguous counties who were impacted by last year’s early July flood event. Residents and businesses are now eligible to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest loans to aid in recovery from the July 9-10, 2023 severe weather event that resulted in significant damage to homes and businesses.

"After devastating floods caused extreme damage across New York last July, I'm thankful for the federal assistance that will help relieve New Yorkers and small businesses that have suffered," Governor Hochul said. "My administration is working directly with FEMA to ensure our local government partners receive the critical funding they need to recover and rebuild.

Staff from the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) and local government partners conducted a thorough assessment of the damages related to this storm directly after the event, which resulted in Governor’s Hochul request to FEMA for Individual Assistance. Earlier this year, FEMA denied the Governor’s request, which makes these loans vital to those seeking recovery.

Homeowners, residents and businesses in Ontario and Orange counties, as well as the contiguous counties of Monroe, Wayne, Seneca, Yates, Steuben, Livingston, Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, Putnam, Westchester, Rockland, are now eligible for the SBA loans. SBA loans can be very helpful to eligible parties who need financial assistance to get on the road to recovery following weather-related disasters and other emergencies.

The following groups may be eligible for SBA disaster loans:

Homeowners: up to $500,000 to repair their primary residence.

Homeowners and renters: up to $100,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.

Business owners: up to $2,000,000 for the replacement of real property, inventories, machinery, equipment, and other physical losses.

Businesses and non-profits: Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2,000,000 to provide necessary working capital until normal operations resume after a disaster.

New York State Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, "Residents and businesses in Ontario, Orange and other nearby counties experienced damage from rainfall that exceeded eight inches in 24 hours in some areas. We are thankful that Governor Hochul and our federal partners have worked to secure access to these low-interest loans that will help homeowners, renters and businesses recover from the losses this storm created.”

Disaster Loan Outreach Centers

DHSES is working with the SBA to open physical locations for Disaster Loan Outreach Centers (DLOCs) in Ontario and Orange counties to help New Yorkers apply in-person for assistance. Starting Wednesday, May 29, Customer Support Representatives will be available at the following locations to help applicants with applications and to answer questions about the SBA disaster loan program:

Ontario County Safety Training Center: 2914 County Road 48, Canandaigua, NY 14424

2914 County Road 48, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Opening Day & Time: Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Daily Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1: Closed Sunday: Closed

Closing Day & Time: Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. Village of Highland Falls Senior Center: 15 Drew Avenue, Highland Falls, NY 10928

15 Drew Avenue, Highland Falls, NY 10928 Opening Day & Time: Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. Daily Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Sunday: Closed.

Closing Day & Time: Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 6:00 p.m.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “I saw the devastation of last summer’s flooding firsthand, and I’ve been fighting ever since for federal resources to help communities in Orange and Ontario counties, as well as the neighboring counties of Monroe, Wayne, Seneca, Yates, Steuben, Livingston, Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess, Putnam, Westchester, and Rockland, rebuild and recover. I encourage eligible residents, nonprofits, and businesses to apply for these loans and, as always, my office is available to help.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “Rochester and Monroe County are acutely familiar with how devastating flooding can be to local businesses — sadly, we’ve all had a favorite restaurant or shop close its doors due to damage caused by flooding. I’m proud to join Governor Hochul to announce federal support for homes and businesses impacted by last July’s flooding event, which will help members of our community continue their recovery. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership and partnership on these important efforts, and I’m going to continue my work in Washington to secure preventative actions, so our community is better prepared for future flooding events.”

Representative Pat Ryan said, “For many families in Orange County, last year’s devastating flood is a nightmare that continues to this day – they’re facing a huge economic burden they can’t possibly shoulder alone. The extension of eligibility for these loans, along with the Federal Disaster Tax Relief Act that I pushed to get passed in the House last week, are huge steps to providing desperately needed economic relief for Orange County families. I will keep fighting with everything I’ve got to deliver for Hudson Valley families.”

Representative Nick Langworthy said, “I’m proud to have advocated for this much-needed assistance to help families and small businesses in our region recover from the devastating July 2023 floods, including those in Steuben County. By securing these low-interest loans, we are providing essential financial relief that will enable our community to rebuild and regain stability — restoring homes, businesses, and overall quality of life. This successful effort is a testament to what we can accomplish when we work together for the well-being of our communities.”

Representative Mike Lawler said, “I’m glad that the SBA is providing assistance to residents, businesses, and non-profits in the 17th Congressional District. Thanks to persistent advocacy by federal, state, and local officials, we were able to get this done, and I hope that all my constituents in Westchester, Rockland, Putnam, and Dutchess who were impacted by the significant storms last July take advantage of this program.”

New Yorkers can find additional information, download applications, and apply online. They may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email [email protected].

Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, can dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is July 15, 2024. The deadline to return economic injury applications is February 18, 2025.

About the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

