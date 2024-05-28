MPD Searching for Suspect Who Pointed Gun at Store Employee

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a man who pointed a gun at an employee inside a business in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr., Avenue, Southwest.

On Monday, May 27, 2024, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the suspect and an employee were involved in a dispute about the suspect smoking inside a business at the listed location. The suspect threatened the victim while pointing a gun at the victim. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24079905

###