MPD Arrests Store Security Guard for an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

The Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of a store security guard for threatening and pointing a weapon at a man at a business in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast.

On Sunday, May 26, 2024, at approximately 4:53 p.m., the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal dispute inside a business at the listed location. The verbal dispute escalated when the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and threatened the victim. The suspect was arrested by responding officers and an unregistered firearm was recovered nearby.

33-year-old Trayonta McCrea, of Bel Alton, MD was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm.

CCN: 24079390

###