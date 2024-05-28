Industry Leaders Team to Create State-of-the-Art Kennedy Space Center Launch Support Complex

All Points Proud to Partner with Haskell on New Space Prep Launch Support Project

We are excited to work with the Haskell Company and our other key partners to help bring our Space Prep facility and its full array of launch support services to the Florida Space Coast.” — All Points CEO Phil Monkress

COCOA, FLORIDA, USA, May 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Points Logistics (All Points), a leading technical services provider to the aerospace industry, and its Space Prep division, which offers the space industry a comprehensive suite of launch support services, have engaged Haskell as the architectural, engineering, and construction (AEC) contractor to lead a collaborative effort to design and build the Space Prep Kennedy Space Center (KSC) Complex. The complex, home to Space Prep’s new commercial infrastructure-as-a-service operations, will be located near NASA’s iconic Vehicle Assembly Building on a 170-acre site with 60 acres of site improvements.

“The Space Prep infrastructure is critical to supporting the increased launch cadence in Florida and addressing an urgent need of commercial, national security, and NASA space missions,” said Phil Monkress, All Points President/CEO. “Our state-of-the-art complex on Kennedy Space Center is designed to serve multiple commercial and government customers just a few miles from the Florida launch pads.”

Haskell, ranked the No. 1 aviation and aerospace contractor by Engineering News-Record, has extensive experience with aerospace clients, having built 1.4 million square feet of facilities, valued at nearly $525 million on Florida’s Space Coast.

The Space Prep complex will comprise a 276,000-square-foot, 200-foot-tall payload processing facility for spacecraft processing, fueling, and encapsulation in fairings up to 10 meters in diameter and a 266,000-square-foot logistics building, offering extensive storage space, clean processing areas for small spacecraft, control rooms, and customized customer areas.

“Haskell is excited to get started on this state-of-the-art facility with the Space Prep team. The service they will be providing to the Space Coast is impressive and we are excited to be a part of the continued growth to the Space industry in Florida.” ,” shared Paul Raudenbush, SVP – Segment Market leader over Aviation & Aerospace Manufacturing.

The Space Prep project team includes aerospace veteran RS&H, providing civil and site engineering services, ; R.R. Simmons, providing construction management services; and Plante Moran Realpoint, providing commercial real estate advisory and analysis services.

“Our dedicated and diverse team has award-winning expertise in payload processing, integrated logistics, modeling and simulation, and other technical specialties,” Monkress said. “We are excited to work with the Haskell Company and our other key partners to help bring our Space Prep facility and its full array of launch support services to the Florida Space Coast.”

About Haskell

Haskell delivers $2± billion annually in architecture, engineering, construction and consulting solutions to assure certainty of outcome for complex capital projects worldwide. Haskell is a global, fully integrated, single-source design-build and EPC firm with over 2,200 highly specialized, in-house design, construction and administrative professionals across industrial and commercial markets. With 20+ office locations around the globe, Haskell is a trusted partner for global and emerging clients. For more information, visit Haskell.com.

About All Points

For 27 years, All Points has been a leading solutions provider to a diverse array of government and commercial customers, now with operations in 26 states across the USA. All Points offers development and systems integration in mission-critical domains, such as space, defense, and cyber. In 2021, All Points developed Space Prep to focus exclusively on space launch infrastructure-as-a-service. The dedicated and diverse team has award-winning expertise in payload processing, integrated logistics, modeling and simulation, and other technical specialties. For more information, visit AllPointsLLC.com or SpacePrep.com.